Zac Efron Opens Up About The Possibility Of A High School Musical Reboot

Zac Efron is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, and he has certainly proven his talent. The star appeared in the Disney smash "High School Musical" in 2006 (and two sequels), and his role in the film opened plenty of doors for other opportunities, including musicals like "Hairspray" and "The Greatest Showman," per IMDb.

And who could forget Efron's role as lifeguard Matt Brody in the 2017 film "Baywatch?" But, don't expect the star to get into tip-top shape for any other parts as he did in the movie because it was a ridiculous amount of work. During an appearance on "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans, the actor said he "doesn't ever want to be in that good of shape again." He explained, "You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. S**t like that it's just not ... it's just stupid."

There's no doubt that musicals have been Efron's bread and butter, but the star walked about from a role in the "Footloose" reboot in 2009 because he wanted to explore other film genres. "I'm sure 'Footloose' would have been a huge challenge," Efron told Entertainment Weekly (via Broadway World). "The actors that I love and the actors that work really hard in this industry are always shaking things up, trying new genres, acquiring new skill sets. That's what's always going to appeal to me: the unknown." But, he may have changed his tune again on musicals.