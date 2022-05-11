Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Comments About Her Split From Blake Shelton

At one point, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were the royal couple of country music (if that's even a thing). The pair met in 2005 (per Country Living) and they struck up a romance. Lambert and Shelton dated for a few years before making things official and tying the knot in 2011. According to People, the pair wed at the Don Strange Ranch in Texas, a fitting affair for the top country stars. It comes as no surprise that plenty of big names in country music witnessed the nuptials, including Dierks Bentley and Reba McEntire, according to the outlet.

Lambert and Shelton worked on a few projects during their time together, including the memorable song "Over You." According to Billboard, the powerhouse duo co-wrote the song about Shelton's brother, Richie, who died in a car accident. Billboard reports they also collaborated on 12 other songs together. Sadly, like several other love stories in Hollywood, Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015. "This is not the future we envisioned," the pair said in a statement via Entertainment Tonight.

According to People, Shelton used the split as inspiration for his album "If I'm Honest," recording the songs six months post-divorce. "When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system," Shelton told the outlet. "You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell." For her part, Lambert has been more tight-lipped about the split, until now.