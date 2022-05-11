Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Comments About Her Split From Blake Shelton
At one point, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were the royal couple of country music (if that's even a thing). The pair met in 2005 (per Country Living) and they struck up a romance. Lambert and Shelton dated for a few years before making things official and tying the knot in 2011. According to People, the pair wed at the Don Strange Ranch in Texas, a fitting affair for the top country stars. It comes as no surprise that plenty of big names in country music witnessed the nuptials, including Dierks Bentley and Reba McEntire, according to the outlet.
Lambert and Shelton worked on a few projects during their time together, including the memorable song "Over You." According to Billboard, the powerhouse duo co-wrote the song about Shelton's brother, Richie, who died in a car accident. Billboard reports they also collaborated on 12 other songs together. Sadly, like several other love stories in Hollywood, Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015. "This is not the future we envisioned," the pair said in a statement via Entertainment Tonight.
According to People, Shelton used the split as inspiration for his album "If I'm Honest," recording the songs six months post-divorce. "When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system," Shelton told the outlet. "You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell." For her part, Lambert has been more tight-lipped about the split, until now.
Tabloids weighed on Miranda Lambert during her divorce
Miranda Lambert has not been one to spill much tea on her divorce from country crooner Blake Shelton, so it surprised many when she opted to open up about the split in an interview with CBS News. The "Little Red Wagon" singer talked about her their very public split and the media circus that followed. "I wasn't prepared for that," Lambert said of the constant tabloid headlines about the split. "Well, I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes."
At the end of the day, the singer has a good mentality about the divorce headlines. "I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter, so luckily, I can tell my whole truth," she confessed. "I will not lie in my music." Since the divorce, Lambert says that she has "learned a lot" about herself, which has helped her to "settle" into who she is. "I think that's why you feel that peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself," she shared.
Lambert is now married to Brendan McLoughlin, a former NYPD police officer, and judging from her social media, the couple appears to be going strong since their 2019 wedding. "I love you so much I'm so thankful to have you in my life," she wrote on Instagram to celebrate McLoughlin's 30th birthday in October 2021. "Cheers to the next 30 years!" Now that's one super cute couple.