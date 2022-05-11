The Kardashians Just Scored Another Major Legal Win Against Blac Chyna

Nearly a week after a judge sided with the Kardashian family in the defamation case filed by Blac Chyna, the famous family scored another legal victory. Chyna filed the 2017 lawsuit against the reality show stars, after her relationship with Rob Kardashian ended after just one year. Chyna then alleged that the photo scandal — where Rob allegedly published explicit photos of Chyna online — along with the Kardashian family's influence led to the cancelation of "Rob and Chyna."

However, a Los Angeles County jury has sided with the Kardashian family, seemingly marking the end of the tumultuous trial. The Kardashians, who were present in court throughout the trial, were attending the Met Gala when the verdict was determined. But their lawyer has explained that the family is satisfied with the legal victory.

"They're very pleased," Kardashian's attorney Michael Rhodes said, per USA Today. "I hope they enjoy their gala in New York," he added. And while the original trial has since ended, the Kardashians have just landed another legal victory against Chyna.