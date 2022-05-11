RHONJ's Dolores Catania Dishes About Teresa Giudice's Engagement Party Snub
It's another day, and another drama-fest is brewing between the stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Gatherings with the New Jersey ladies are at times so dramatic that even Andy Cohen has lashed out at the cast. For instance, he had enough of the group fighting during part two of the Season 12 reunion. The Daily Mail reported that he finally screamed at them to "shut up." How wild does it have to be to get the mild-mannered host upset?
Viewers should anticipate the theatrics to get dialed up as Teresa Giudice, one of the official drama queens on "RHONJ," gets closer to her wedding. There's already been some drama on that front as she did not invite her co-star Dolores Catania to her engagement party. She said that the snub was due to Dolores' alleged feud with her other friend and former "RHONJ" star Dina Manzo on Christian Gray Snow's "The Slut Pig Podcast." Teresa explained how she juggles her friendship with her feuding friends. "Dina's in California, Dolores is here. So I can have relationships with both of them."
Now Dolores, a fan-favorite on "RHONJ," is dishing about her side of the story.
Dolores Catania was not invited to Teresa Giudice's bash due to Dina Manzo
Dolores Catania told Page Six "there was no good reason" she was cut from Teresa Giudice's engagement party. "I would be lying to say it didn't [hurt] on some level," the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said. "Not being invited to somewhere shouldn't hurt me, OK? So I'm going to remind myself of that when these things happen."
Dolores opened up about her relationship with Dina Manzo, an OG cast member who Teresa is friends with. "Sometimes friendships have expiration dates. There's no rhyme or reason why two people have to always stay in each other's lives. You don't need to get in a fight to go separate ways," she explained. She summed up the "feud" with Dina by telling the outlet, "She moved to California ... I was on a different journey than she was, and our friendship didn't stay together."
Dina left the franchise after Season 2 to focus on her family (via ScreenRant). Her sister Caroline Manzo stayed on the Bravo reality show and landed a spinoff series, according to People. Dina is in the middle of another New Jersey housewives feud. In true "RHONJ" fashion, sisters Caroline and Dina haven't spoken in two years. The duo is estranged after Dina's ex-husband Thomas Manzo (Caroline's brother-in-law) hired a hitman to attack her current husband, David Cantin, in 2015, per People.
Buckle in for Teresa's wedding, it's gonna be wild!