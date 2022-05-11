RHONJ's Dolores Catania Dishes About Teresa Giudice's Engagement Party Snub

It's another day, and another drama-fest is brewing between the stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Gatherings with the New Jersey ladies are at times so dramatic that even Andy Cohen has lashed out at the cast. For instance, he had enough of the group fighting during part two of the Season 12 reunion. The Daily Mail reported that he finally screamed at them to "shut up." How wild does it have to be to get the mild-mannered host upset?

Viewers should anticipate the theatrics to get dialed up as Teresa Giudice, one of the official drama queens on "RHONJ," gets closer to her wedding. There's already been some drama on that front as she did not invite her co-star Dolores Catania to her engagement party. She said that the snub was due to Dolores' alleged feud with her other friend and former "RHONJ" star Dina Manzo on Christian Gray Snow's "The Slut Pig Podcast." Teresa explained how she juggles her friendship with her feuding friends. "Dina's in California, Dolores is here. So I can have relationships with both of them."

Now Dolores, a fan-favorite on "RHONJ," is dishing about her side of the story.