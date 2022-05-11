What We Know About Naomi Judd's Memorial Service
On Wednesday, May 11, the country music world announced it will be coming together to honor one of its own — the late country music star Naomi Judd.
Naomi died on April 30, at the age of 76, after struggling with her mental health for years. Her death came one day before she and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were set to be honored at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Together, she and Wynonna were known as The Judds in music. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, their music became staples within country music, allowing them to earn 14 No. 1 songs on the Billboard charts. But Naomi suffered from mental illness for years, despite the duo's success. It's a topic she was open and honest about with fans to help reduce the stigma, and she even became a spokesperson for the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
But on Saturday, April 29, Naomi's daughters broke the heartbreaking news on the Judd's official Instagram page, announcing they lost their mother to the "disease of mental illness." "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," the sisters' statement said. Following the news, fellow celebrities and fans alike rushed to send their condolences. And now, with Naomi's memorial arrangements announced, not only will fellow celebrities be able to honor Naomi one more time, but so will fans.
Naomi Judd's memorial will be live streamed for fans to watch
The world of country music gets to celebrate the life of one of its stars, Naomi Judd, one last time. On Wednesday, May 11, CMT and Sandbox Entertainment announced a live streamed celebration of Naomi Judd's life — which will air on Sunday, May 15.
"While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world," CMT producers said, per People. To honor the late singer, producers are working alongside both of Naomi's daughters and her husband, Larry Strickland, for the memorial.
But this isn't the first memorial for Naomi since her passing. Both Wynonna and Ashley Judd emotionally attended the Country Music Hall of Fame induction, where they honored their mother. "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today ... It was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years," Ashley said at the ceremony, per CNN. Now, with fans' ability to live stream Naomi's upcoming memorial, the fact her fans kept her going takes on a new meaning, as she and her music helped fans too. "Through your loss, know that your mother helped so many people throughout her life, I am one of them," one fan wrote online. "Thank you for sharing the blessing you had in her with all of us."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.