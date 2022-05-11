What We Know About Naomi Judd's Memorial Service

The world of country music gets to celebrate the life of one of its stars, Naomi Judd, one last time. On Wednesday, May 11, CMT and Sandbox Entertainment announced a live streamed celebration of Naomi Judd's life — which will air on Sunday, May 15.

"While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world," CMT producers said, per People. To honor the late singer, producers are working alongside both of Naomi's daughters and her husband, Larry Strickland, for the memorial.

But this isn't the first memorial for Naomi since her passing. Both Wynonna and Ashley Judd emotionally attended the Country Music Hall of Fame induction, where they honored their mother. "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today ... It was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years," Ashley said at the ceremony, per CNN. Now, with fans' ability to live stream Naomi's upcoming memorial, the fact her fans kept her going takes on a new meaning, as she and her music helped fans too. "Through your loss, know that your mother helped so many people throughout her life, I am one of them," one fan wrote online. "Thank you for sharing the blessing you had in her with all of us."

