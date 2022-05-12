Inside Diddy's Impassioned Requirement For A Travis Scott Billboard Performance
Travis Scott is set to make his big return to the stage for his first televised performance in the wake of the horrific tragedy that took place during his Astroworld gig back in November 2021, which saw 10 people die. The rapper will return to the award show stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on May 15, having previously performed again in a public place at the Grand Prix in Miami, Florida, earlier in the month — though that was not televised.
Billboard confirmed Scott's appearance at the show on May 9 amongst another wave of performers, alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Becky G, plus a duet from country star Miranda Lambert and Elle King. It's not yet clear what the rapper plans to perform, though we do know he has a chance of also taking home an award on the night. The remix of "Goosebumps" with HVME got a nod at the award show, competing in the Top Dance/Electronic Song category.
But while the announcement of Scott's big award show return certainly received its fair share of both disdain and support from fans, it turns out those that are happy to see the rapper back on their TVs actually have none other than 2022 BBMAs host Sean "Diddy" Combs to thank — and he's just revealed why.
Diddy's demand
Sean "Diddy" Combs confirmed that Travis Scott's 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance was all down to him, revealing in an Instagram video on May 9 that he made a "request" and "demand" to have Scott take to the stage. "I said 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,' and NBC said 'yes,'" he revealed in the clip, which he recorded while in a car. "It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing... now that's love," he added in the selfie clip, which he captioned, "BREAKING NEWS!!!"
Diddy also opened up about why he made that decision to Revolt, telling the outlet, "I am uncanceling the canceled. There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness... so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It's going to be a great night."
It's safe to say many had their opinions about the decision to put Scott back on TV so soon after the Astroworld tragedy, taking to Twitter to make their thoughts clear. One person responded to Billboard's announcement by calling it "so ugly & distasteful." They added, "not even a year after the astroworld festival tragedy. thousands of people are still dealing with the trauma now associated with Travis, his music, & his artistry. for him to be placed on screens everywhere rn is a terrible decision." However, others were happy to see his TV return, with another writing, "HE'S BACK."