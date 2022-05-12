How Sarah Silverman Absolutely Disgusted The View Co-Hosts

Hosts of "The View" were astounded by Sarah Silverman's latest statement — and it's not because she said something politically incorrect. During her guest appearance, Silverman shared that she and boyfriend Rory Albanese frequently share a toothbrush, which grossed out the hosts.

"I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life, and for some reason with Rory we have never not shared a toothbrush," she admitted. And, while her confession was met with ridicule, Silverman defended it anyway. "Now everyone's saying that's so gross. Let me ask you something," she added. "Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee!" Whoopi Goldberg joined in, saying, "Look, do what you wanna do in your house!" to which Silverman responded with a joke. "My body, my choice!" she quipped.

It's not surprising that Silverman shares a toothbrush with her boyfriend given how in love they are. She's even considering the concept of marriage, something she swore she'd never do in the past. "Just read that I wanna get married which is hilarious b/c I will never get married," the comedian tweeted in 2014. "Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew. It's barbaric." But, now that she's with Albanese, her stance changed. "We'd like to just be together all the time forever," she said in an interview with Howard Stern in 2021, per People. "If Rory was someone who was like, 'I need to be married,' then yeah, I'd think about it I guess."