How Sarah Silverman Absolutely Disgusted The View Co-Hosts
Sarah Silverman is one of the most well-regarded comedians of our time, but she also has a reputation for being "foul-mouthed," as they say.
In the past, she has been part of a handful of controversies that include crude jokes, but she has since admitted her mistakes and shared that over time, her material has changed as she continues to learn new things. "Comedy is not evergreen! There are jokes I made 15 years ago that I would absolutely not make today, because I am less ignorant than I was," she said in her Jesus is Magic tour in 2005, per The Guardian. "I know more now than I did. I change with new information."
Silverman is way past the foul jokes now, and while she's still brash in her way of speaking, she's no longer the subject of collective vitriol from the public. But, during her recent guest spot on "The View," the comedian made a statement that was met with disgust by the show's regular panelists.
Sarah Silverman says she shares a toothbrush with boyfriend Rory Albanese
Hosts of "The View" were astounded by Sarah Silverman's latest statement — and it's not because she said something politically incorrect. During her guest appearance, Silverman shared that she and boyfriend Rory Albanese frequently share a toothbrush, which grossed out the hosts.
"I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life, and for some reason with Rory we have never not shared a toothbrush," she admitted. And, while her confession was met with ridicule, Silverman defended it anyway. "Now everyone's saying that's so gross. Let me ask you something," she added. "Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee!" Whoopi Goldberg joined in, saying, "Look, do what you wanna do in your house!" to which Silverman responded with a joke. "My body, my choice!" she quipped.
It's not surprising that Silverman shares a toothbrush with her boyfriend given how in love they are. She's even considering the concept of marriage, something she swore she'd never do in the past. "Just read that I wanna get married which is hilarious b/c I will never get married," the comedian tweeted in 2014. "Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew. It's barbaric." But, now that she's with Albanese, her stance changed. "We'd like to just be together all the time forever," she said in an interview with Howard Stern in 2021, per People. "If Rory was someone who was like, 'I need to be married,' then yeah, I'd think about it I guess."