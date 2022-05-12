Why Are Fans Spending Thousands Of Dollars To Support Johnny Depp In Court?
Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard has more than one judge and jury. The court of public opinion is arguably an important deciding factor, as well, in the case. After all, fans worldwide can watch the televised trial unfold in real time as Depp strives to prove that Heard's 2018 op-ed ruined his career and reputation. Now that we are four weeks into court proceedings, public opinion has seemed anything but neutral. As an op-ed by The Guardian noted, "On social media, you are either Team Depp or Team Heard... Why wait to see what the judge and jury have to say, when you can easily pick a side from the comfort of your own home?"
Granted, many fans have already seen (and heard) a good chunk of trial evidence and testimonies in the years since Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. Depp sued News Group Newspapers for libel in 2018 after an article in The Sun called him "a wife beater," per BBC. Depp lost that case in November 2020, but his supporters only seemed further fueled by his defeat. With footage showing Depp fans outside the courthouse every day of the current trial, we found out some of their myriad fascinating backstories.
Johnny Depp has devoted fans of both the human and animal variety
Even if Johnny Depp loses his $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard, he can take solace in the fact that he has some of the most committed fans out there. Since court proceedings began in Fairfax, Virginia, fans have been arriving at the courthouse early in the morning to obtain seats for the trial. "I came at 12:45 a.m.," Sabrina Harrison from Madison, Wisconsin told People, adding that she has never before "been to a public trial" or "stayed up overnight for anything in line."
These early birds, however, are nothing compared to someone like Sharon Smith, who told People that she flies back and forth between Virginia and Los Angeles whenever the trial is not in session. The total cost for her dedication so far? $10,000. Furthermore, Smith is currently between homes in England and still made the trip nonetheless. Other Depp supporters got creative with cutting their trip costs, per People. Jarva from Brooklyn, New York told the outlet that, during the trial, she has been jumping from sleeping in her car to the local Ritz Hotel, and then to her friend's apartment.
Spending time and money is one thing, but bringing furry livestock to the trial is another. Andrea Diaz of Lorton, Virginia showed up on the first day of Depp's testimony with two emotional support alpacas hoping to "brighten" Depp's day, per The Washington Post. Indeed, Depp was captured in a video noticing his furry fans and quipping, "It's Alpaca Day."