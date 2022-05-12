Why Are Fans Spending Thousands Of Dollars To Support Johnny Depp In Court?

Even if Johnny Depp loses his $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard, he can take solace in the fact that he has some of the most committed fans out there. Since court proceedings began in Fairfax, Virginia, fans have been arriving at the courthouse early in the morning to obtain seats for the trial. "I came at 12:45 a.m.," Sabrina Harrison from Madison, Wisconsin told People, adding that she has never before "been to a public trial" or "stayed up overnight for anything in line."

These early birds, however, are nothing compared to someone like Sharon Smith, who told People that she flies back and forth between Virginia and Los Angeles whenever the trial is not in session. The total cost for her dedication so far? $10,000. Furthermore, Smith is currently between homes in England and still made the trip nonetheless. Other Depp supporters got creative with cutting their trip costs, per People. Jarva from Brooklyn, New York told the outlet that, during the trial, she has been jumping from sleeping in her car to the local Ritz Hotel, and then to her friend's apartment.

Spending time and money is one thing, but bringing furry livestock to the trial is another. Andrea Diaz of Lorton, Virginia showed up on the first day of Depp's testimony with two emotional support alpacas hoping to "brighten" Depp's day, per The Washington Post. Indeed, Depp was captured in a video noticing his furry fans and quipping, "It's Alpaca Day."