Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Accident That Left Her Hysterically Crying

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021, and practically broke the internet right after the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee. On the beach in Santa Barbara, Kardashian was met with hundreds of roses that formed a heart shape with plenty of space inside of the heart for the engagement to take place, according to TMZ. It was a private proposal, but the pair celebrated with loved ones later that night.

Shortly after the engagement, the inseparable couple both shared the news on social media and seemed to be more in love than ever. Kardashian and Barker took to Instagram to post photos of the heartfelt moment and both captioned their posts "forever." After the engagement, a source told People, "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis." The insider added, "She would also love to have a baby with him."

The engagement played out during a recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, where the couple received a plethora of support from their respective families. Everything seemed to be perfect, but something that occurred just a few days after the proposal left Kourtney in tears and nearly kicked her off of Cloud 9.