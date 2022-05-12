Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Accident That Left Her Hysterically Crying
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021, and practically broke the internet right after the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee. On the beach in Santa Barbara, Kardashian was met with hundreds of roses that formed a heart shape with plenty of space inside of the heart for the engagement to take place, according to TMZ. It was a private proposal, but the pair celebrated with loved ones later that night.
Shortly after the engagement, the inseparable couple both shared the news on social media and seemed to be more in love than ever. Kardashian and Barker took to Instagram to post photos of the heartfelt moment and both captioned their posts "forever." After the engagement, a source told People, "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis." The insider added, "She would also love to have a baby with him."
The engagement played out during a recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, where the couple received a plethora of support from their respective families. Everything seemed to be perfect, but something that occurred just a few days after the proposal left Kourtney in tears and nearly kicked her off of Cloud 9.
A broken engagement ... ring
During the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Kris Jenner that she accidentally broke her engagement ring. "I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me," Kardashian said (via YouTube). "I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring ... I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours."
The reality star added that her fiance, Travis Barker, "handled it the best" when she broke the news to him. Kardashian also admitted that she nearly had a "nervous breakdown" after the incident. But despite the broken ring, the couple's engagement is still going strong and the ring has since been fixed.
The duo recently made their Met Gala debut "twinning" in Thom Browne skirts, according to Vogue, and they were seen out and about in New York looking loved-up in the days leading up to the event, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the star-studded wedding, beyond their Vegas elopement, of course. So, when is it? The date and couple's wedding plans remain a mystery, so fans won't be getting anything out of Kris Jenner. She recently told People that she's been "sworn to secrecy" regarding the big day.