The Sharp Words Kris Jenner Used To Describe Scott Disick

For as long as there has been a "The Kardashians," there has been a "Scott Disick" — Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner and the father of her three children. Just because Kourtney has now moved on with Travis Barker doesn't mean that Disick is out of the greater Kardashian picture. Even after all of these years, there is still a lot that can be said about the honorary Kardashian, but nobody cuts to the quick quite like Kris Jenner, family matriarch and straight shooter.

Though he and Kourtney are no longer together, Disick still appears on the show and generates storylines, like a recent episode that showed his reaction to Kourtney's engagement while talking to her sister Khloé Kardashian. We already knew that Disick wasn't taking the news especially well — the only Kardashian ex partner who's been messier about their breakup on social media is Kanye West, which should tell you something — but this is the first time we got to see how he handled it firsthand. We also got to see Kourtney and her mom's no-nonsense response.