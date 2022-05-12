Hoda Kotb Shares Why She's So Hopeful About Dating Again After Joel Schiffman Split

Hoda Kotb dropped a bombshell on fans when she announced on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman had broken up. "[W]e decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," the television host said in January. It was difficult for Kotb to not only take the break-up public, but also be open about the split. "And I feel really brave in this moment, I really do, which is sort of a strange feeling to feel," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Fortunately, the former couple was able to stay on good terms as they co-parent their two children together. "He takes them to school some, and he sees them on weekends. We've got a really nice, easy situation," Kotb told Us Weekly in April, while discussing the relationship. The "TODAY" host also confirmed to the outlet that she and Schiffman were still "close friends."

The two remaining close would make sense, as they had a very close relationship for years. Their wedding was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on large gatherings, but the "I Really Needed This Today" author felt the ceremony was a "formality," as she told People in 2020. Even after parting with the man she considered her "lifelong partner," Kotb still has high hopes for finding love again.