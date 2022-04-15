Hoda Kotb Gets Real About Her Relationship With Ex Joel Schiffman Today

When you live your life in the public eye, fans are invested in all aspects of your life, especially your romantic life. That's definitely true for "Today" host Hoda Kotb. The star has lived much of her life under a microscope, and she generated a lot of buzz when she and longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman got engaged in November 2019. "I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she revealed on "Today." She continued, "I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she's engaged." Kotb gave a few more details about the special day, sharing that Schiffman proposed during vacation.

Like many other couples, the pair delayed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kotb and Schiffman shocked the world when they called off their engagement. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she said on "Today." However, she added that they "decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on a new path, as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

Now, the pair is navigating through co-parenting and all that it entails. Luckily, Kotb proves that exes can get along.