Ezra Miller Arrest Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier
Ezra Miller has made a habit of making headlines over the past few months. Unfortunately, those articles don't reflect too well on the actor. On March 28, a Hawaii Police department report revealed that Miller — who uses they/them pronouns — was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar. Allegedly, a belligerent Miller took the mic from a fellow patron who was singing karaoke. Miller later allegedly "lunged" at a man playing darts. The report added that the bar owner attempted to calm the "Flash" star down a number of times, but was unsuccessful.
Then, weeks later, on April 19, Miller was arrested again after police responded to a report of an alleged assault at a private residence in Hawaii. Miller was arrested for second-degree assault after authorities determined they threw a chair at a woman and left her with a half-inch cut on her forehead, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Sadly, the messiness doesn't end there. New details about Miller's March arrest have come to light, and may leave fans with a different opinion of the actor.
Ezra Miller gets aggressive with police in arrest video
In video footage obtained by TMZ, Ezra Miller can be seen screaming at cops for their badge numbers. "Tell me your name and your badge number," they yell repeatedly. The body cam footage also shows Miller claiming why they started filming the altercation in the first place: "I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."
In the next part of the video, as cuffs are being put on Miller, the actor calmly asked, "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" When an officer stated, "Yes," Miller said, "I was assaulted, you understand, right?" When Miller continued to exchange words with the officer, who stated they weren't complying, Miller insisted they were, in fact, complying. When an officer told them they spit in a man's face, they replied, "The guy in that bar declared himself as a Nazi, I have it on film."
This is in no way the first time Miller has gotten in trouble in a legal or professional setting. On April 6, Rolling Stone reported that Warner Bros. put all the actor's projects on hiatus after an "emergency impromptu meeting" was called to discuss their behavior. And more recently, a couple filed for a restraining order against Miller following the incident at the karaoke bar, according to KITV. If one thing's for sure, it's that Miller has landed himself in hot water several times over the past few months, and it looks like his professional work is at further risk of being impacted by his actions.