Ezra Miller Arrest Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Ezra Miller can be seen screaming at cops for their badge numbers. "Tell me your name and your badge number," they yell repeatedly. The body cam footage also shows Miller claiming why they started filming the altercation in the first place: "I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

In the next part of the video, as cuffs are being put on Miller, the actor calmly asked, "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" When an officer stated, "Yes," Miller said, "I was assaulted, you understand, right?" When Miller continued to exchange words with the officer, who stated they weren't complying, Miller insisted they were, in fact, complying. When an officer told them they spit in a man's face, they replied, "The guy in that bar declared himself as a Nazi, I have it on film."

This is in no way the first time Miller has gotten in trouble in a legal or professional setting. On April 6, Rolling Stone reported that Warner Bros. put all the actor's projects on hiatus after an "emergency impromptu meeting" was called to discuss their behavior. And more recently, a couple filed for a restraining order against Miller following the incident at the karaoke bar, according to KITV. If one thing's for sure, it's that Miller has landed himself in hot water several times over the past few months, and it looks like his professional work is at further risk of being impacted by his actions.