Paris Hilton Explains How Her Situation Is Similar To Britney Spears'

Paris Hilton spoke via video link with CNN's Brianna Keilar to discuss her ongoing advocacy for victims of childhood abuse, and Keilar asked an interesting question about her long-time friend (and former clubbing buddy), pop star Britney Spears. "Your story actually made me think about Britney Spears," Keilar noted, adding that media industries "made so much money off" of both women from the constant tabloid stories, paparazzi photos, and celebrity blogs in the 2000s. Keilar then suggested that, like the recent re-analysis of how Spears was a victim of cultural sexism that arguably lead to the termination of her 13-year conservatorship, Hilton is now receiving the same treatment.

"Definitely," Hilton replied. "I went through that as a teenager and she's had to experience that as an adult. And we are both so strong with what we went through and I'm so proud of both of us for using our voices to stick up for others who don't have a voice ... We really just need people to understand what's happening in these places."

This isn't the first time Hilton has praised Spears in recent memory. In December 2021, during an episode of her "This Is Paris" podcast, Hilton praised both Spears and actor Lindsay Lohan for their recent achievements, saying, "I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up."