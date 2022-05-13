Love In The Jungle Stars On How They Got In Touch With Nature On Set - Exclusive

To say the concept of Discovery+'s new reality show "Love in the Jungle" is wild would be an understatement. The dating series finds its sexy singles adopting an animal persona and attempting to navigate finding a mate like the animals do: without any words. It's a challenge for a rambunctious group of hotties used to getting by on their words and the show stops at nothing to make sure its jungle metaphor carries through.

As stars Paige and Stephan told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, the series' setup allowed them to "embrace" their "wild" side in a way they would have never imagined. "In the beginning, we did personality tests, which kind of helped narrow down your inner animal," Paige, the show's adorable and bubbly starfish, explained. "We really tried to embrace it, but at the end of the day ... we were really wild and just trying to act like animals in general with the nonverbal [communication] and stuff like that."

Stephan, who showed what a sting feels like as a bee, recalled "the grunts" the cast would make while trying to communicate during the show's party scenes. "Revert to the cavemen days, literally," he joked. With its one-of-a-kind premise, the reality dating series sees contestants get in touch with nature on their journey to love in the jungle.