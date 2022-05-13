Johnny Depp Won't Be The Only Star To Take The Stand In Amber Heard Trial

When the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial resumes on May 16, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is expected to take the stand again — but he won't be the only celeb doing so. In addition to Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez, actor Ellen Barkin will be testifying on Heard's behalf via video, per People.

Barkin also took the stand on Heard's behalf during Depp's 2020 libel lawsuit trial against News Group Newspapers, which he lost. Barkin and Depp dated for a period of time while shooting their iconic film "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" in 1997, per Fox News. During her 2020 testimony in court, Barkin alleged that Depp threw a wine bottle across the room during an argument with assistants. She also accused him of being verbally abusive while testifying that he never displayed physical violence toward her, per Entertainment Weekly.

Depp countered Barkin's testimony during the libel trial by claiming that she bore a personal "grudge" due to how things ended between them, per the Daily Mail. "A sexual element began with Ms. Barkin which lasted for months on and off," Depp testified at the time. "She wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that ... I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.