Bobby Brown Makes A Devastating Statement About Whitney Houston's Death

Bobby Brown just made a devastating statement about the death of his former wife, Whitney Houston, in the wake of her 2012 death. Houston and Brown's up and down relationship over the years was pretty common knowledge and the two became serious tabloid fodder throughout their marriage, which lasted from 1992 until 2007. Houston was the one to file for divorce.

The couple's romance was never without rumors and speculation, with Brown even being charged with battery in 2003, per CNN. Then, in 2020, around eight years after Houston's death, Brown opened up about an altercation with his late ex-wife during a 2016 "20/20" interview where he confessed to getting physical with her while struggling with his sobriety. "I've never been a violent man toward a woman ever," he also claimed, per People, slamming reports calling him a "woman beater" as being "lies."

Of course, Houston herself had her struggles, with her drug addiction being public knowledge throughout her life and career. Brown — who's had his own experiences with drugs — denied being responsible for her addiction, though, telling "20/20," "It wasn't me who started her. I take my part and I take it hard for me even being a part of it, but we all have our own minds and some of us are stronger than others." But what he's saying about his late ex now may just surprise you.