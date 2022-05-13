How Blac Chyna Is Literally Washing Herself Of Kardashian Drama

It looks like Blac Chyna is trying to move on following her legal battle with the Kardashians. After suing various family members for a whopping $100 million for allegedly being involved in the cancellation of her reality show, "Rob & Chyna," things certainly got pretty messy and the allegations about Chyna's violent behavior got serious. However, when the judge made his final decision, it was the Kardashians who came out on top and Chyna who lost. Granted, Chyna wasn't willing to let things go that easily and ended up going after the judge.

In response to the lawsuit's outcome, she filed a peremptory challenge claiming that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani," according to legal documents obtained by People. While that might make you think that Chyna was left upset following the lawsuit, she instead told TMZ, "Court's been fun ... I feel good, actually."

Chyna may be feeling good, but she also apparently felt the need to wash herself of all of the Kardashian drama in a totally unexpected way.