Why Fans Are Concerned For Princess Diaries Star Heather Matarazzo

It's always nice to get updates from your idols from childhood, but for fans of "Princess Diaries" actor Heather Matarazzo, her latest posts on social media were cause for concern.

On May 10, the actor expressed her frustrations about her career in a series of posts shared on Twitter. In her string of tweets, Matarazzo revealed that she feels "cast aside" and how she's having a hard time turning her acting career around. "I have hit my limit with Life today," she wrote in a now-deleted post, per Buzzfeed. "I have hit my limit with whatever games the Universe is playing. I am done. I am tired." She went on to say how hard she has been working the past few years, only to be stuck at a dead end. "I feel at a loss because I feel I have done THE WORK, for a long time, with no complaint. I have taken the disappointments, the rejections, etc., and maintained that rejection is redirection," she continued. "I have had continual FAITH in the Universe, but today, something broke. I feel cast aside."

The tweets have since been wiped from her account, which may indicate that she only posted them out of frustration. Still, that didn't stop fans from rallying behind her and offering words of encouragement.