Lance Bass Reveals Frightening Health Experience
Lance Bass, one of the members of '90s boy band *NSYNC, shifted his focus to things other than music, including finding a romantic partner after coming out as gay in an exclusive interview with People back in 2006. After pursuing a few endeavors, he married long-term boyfriend, Michael Turchin, in December 2014 at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, according to The New York Times.
In October 2021, the couple announced via Instagram that they were now the fathers of twins. Bass captioned his post, "The baby dragons have arrived!! [heart emojis] I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??!" The duo seemed to be overwhelmed with excitement as all of the stars aligned.
However, the star was dealing with some health concerns behind the scenes. After being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis five years ago, Bass has been coping with symptoms of the condition and wants to help spread awareness about the disease, according to People. The "Bye Bye Bye" singer revealed that after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, he has been able to manage his pain more effectively, but that things would have been beyond difficult if he had his kids at the time of his diagnosis.
Lance Bass wants to help others through his health struggle
Lance Bass, who suffers from psoriatic arthritis, wants people to recognize the symptoms of the disease early on. In an interview with People, the singer revealed that when he first experienced symptoms, he ignored them and thought they were "normal" and caused by dancing. Due to his lack of knowledge on psoriatic arthritis at the time, he blamed all of his symptoms, which included intense joint pain, on dancing until things got worse.
As a result, he decided to create the Double Take campaign with Amgen to help raise awareness and stop others from doing the same thing. Bass created a dance with choreographer SJ Bleau that helps kids and adults recognize the tell-tale signs of the condition for an early diagnosis. "It's a dance where you'll recognize the signs and conditions through your nails, your knees, your hips, and your head, and we just want to make sure people take a double take," Bass told People. "If you feel those symptoms, make sure you talk to your doctor about it."
Bass has now managed to get his psoriatic arthritis under control and is beyond grateful. He told E! News, "I'm so glad that I figured this out before I had kids," he said. "I really got this under control, it's so nice that I can hold my kids the way I want." According to John Hopkins Medical, there is no cure for psoriatic arthritis, but treatment plans can keep this condition under control.