Lance Bass Reveals Frightening Health Experience

Lance Bass, one of the members of '90s boy band *NSYNC, shifted his focus to things other than music, including finding a romantic partner after coming out as gay in an exclusive interview with People back in 2006. After pursuing a few endeavors, he married long-term boyfriend, Michael Turchin, in December 2014 at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, according to The New York Times.

In October 2021, the couple announced via Instagram that they were now the fathers of twins. Bass captioned his post, "The baby dragons have arrived!! [heart emojis] I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??!" The duo seemed to be overwhelmed with excitement as all of the stars aligned.

However, the star was dealing with some health concerns behind the scenes. After being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis five years ago, Bass has been coping with symptoms of the condition and wants to help spread awareness about the disease, according to People. The "Bye Bye Bye" singer revealed that after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, he has been able to manage his pain more effectively, but that things would have been beyond difficult if he had his kids at the time of his diagnosis.