How Is Fred Savage Really Doing Amid His Firing From The Wonder Years?
Fred Savage is best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in "The Wonder Years." According to IMDb, the popular series ran for six seasons, airing from 1988 to 1993. The star has dealt with a few controversies in his career, including for the alleged role he played in the original "The Wonder Years" coming to an end. According to The Los Angeles Times, Savage and Jason Harvey, who played the role of Savage's on-screen brother, came under fire in 1993, causing the show to be canceled. Costume designer Monique Long claimed the two stars "verbally" and "physically" assaulted her during her time on-set. At the time, Savage's lawyer called the allegations against his client "incredible, false and totally fabricated."
Years later, Savage signed on for a reboot of "The Wonder Years," but this time, instead of starring in front of the camera, he appeared behind the lens as executive producer and director. However, the gig didn't last too long. "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a source told Deadline on May 6. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years.'"
According to People, Savage's behavior on-set was questionable. "He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary. Some directors just overshoot," the insider revealed. Another source is now sharing how the disgraced star feels amid the drama.
Fred Savage is doing a lot of self-reflection
Fred Savage is digesting the repercussions of the actions that got him fired from "The Wonder Years" reboot. A source tells Page Six that the former child star has been doing plenty of "self-reflecting" these days, and he's "committed to reflecting on any wrongdoing." The same insider revealed that the star "knows he can be an a-hole at times," and he has "unresolved issues" he "wants to deal with." The source added, "Fred has really taken this issue very seriously and is doing a lot of self-reflection about how he could and should have handled different circumstances better." Luckily, for Savage, the source says that those around him have remained close. The insider said that Savage has been "fully supported" by his wife and several others who are a part of "The Wonder Years" production.
Many people have taken to social media to weigh in on Savage's firing. "Really? Another Hollywood disappointment. I liked 'The Wonder Years' when it first aired on the tube, but now that the curtain has been pulled back, we all got played," one person tweeted. "Having to rationalize Kevin Arnold not being a creep now, because apparently that was just Fred Savage," another person added.
According to Deadline, the fate of "The Wonder Years" reboot remains in limbo. The outlet shares that, while the show has not been renewed for a new season in the wake of Savage's firing, it's still in contention to earn another season.