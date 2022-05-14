How Is Fred Savage Really Doing Amid His Firing From The Wonder Years?

Fred Savage is best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in "The Wonder Years." According to IMDb, the popular series ran for six seasons, airing from 1988 to 1993. The star has dealt with a few controversies in his career, including for the alleged role he played in the original "The Wonder Years" coming to an end. According to The Los Angeles Times, Savage and Jason Harvey, who played the role of Savage's on-screen brother, came under fire in 1993, causing the show to be canceled. Costume designer Monique Long claimed the two stars "verbally" and "physically" assaulted her during her time on-set. At the time, Savage's lawyer called the allegations against his client "incredible, false and totally fabricated."

Years later, Savage signed on for a reboot of "The Wonder Years," but this time, instead of starring in front of the camera, he appeared behind the lens as executive producer and director. However, the gig didn't last too long. "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a source told Deadline on May 6. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years.'"

According to People, Savage's behavior on-set was questionable. "He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary. Some directors just overshoot," the insider revealed. Another source is now sharing how the disgraced star feels amid the drama.