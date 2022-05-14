Drew Barrymore's Ex Proves Their Relationship Is Still Amicable

Given that she's been in the spotlight since she was a girl, Drew Barrymore has lived out her love life almost entirely in the public eye. Throughout the years, the "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" star has been linked to a number of famous faces. But it wasn't until February 2011 that Barrymore was spotted with the man with whom she would eventually start a family, People reported. Less than one year later, Barrymore and Will Kopelman announced they were engaged, according to a January 2012 People report.

It wouldn't be the first time she would walk the down the aisle. Barrymore had been married twice before, first to Jeremy Thomas in 1994, a union that lasted two months, and in 2001 to comedian Tom Green, who Barrymore divorced six months later, according to Reuters. But Barrymore's third marriage marked the beginning of her motherhood journey. Three months after tying the knot in June 2012, Barrymore and Kopelman welcomed their first child, Olive, People reported. They completed their family in 2014 by adding a second daughter, Frankie, per People.

However, the marriage came to an end two years later, when Barrymore filed for divorce from Kopelman. The split was rough. "I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn't doing very well," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in December, detailing seeking mental help afterward. Despite the hardships, the talk show host has been open about her affection for Kopelman. More recently, Kopelman showed he feels the same way about Barrymore.