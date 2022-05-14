Spencer Pratt Doesn't Hold Back His Disdain For The Kardashians

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity in the 2000s as stars of "The Hills," but their fame was soon eclipsed by Kim Kardashian and her family. Speaking about the SKIMS founder, Pratt was flabbergasted at how she leap-frogged him and his wife in relevancy. "She used to call Heidi to organize Heidi's closet," he told Complex in 2015. "Kim was edited out of 'Hills' episodes organizing Heidi's closet." In fact, the "Princes of Malibu" star alleged that Kris Jenner consulted him about possibly managing her daughter. "She can deny it if she wants, but she comes up to me and is like, 'Spencer, I want you to manage Kim,'" Pratt claimed.

Over time, their relationship became contemptuous, but Pratt never forgot how the future beauty mogul treated him. In 2016, he retweeted an old Kardashian tweet from 2009 where she asked him to double-date with her and then-boyfriend Reggie Bush. He still relished the time "Speidi" was more successful than the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star. "We were more famous and [making] more money than Kim Kardashian," Pratt told Money.com in 2018 when discussing his early TV prominence.

Montag has echoed her husband's sentiments about their perceived TV rivals. "The Kardashians were behind us, and they took a lot of our antics," she said on "Radcast with Ryan Alford" in January (via ScreenRant). The couple — especially Pratt — have rarely censored themselves when discussing the Kardashians, and such was the case during his most recent interview, too.