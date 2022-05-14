Why Ana De Armas Could Upset A Lot Of People Very Soon

Ana de Armas' Hollywood momentum has not slowed down since her Golden Globes-nominated turn in 2019's "Knives Out." Since then, the versatile Cuban-born actor has enjoyed transforming herself in a series of wildly different genres. After a scene-stealing role in "No Time to Die" and a steamy one in "Deep Water" — the erotic thriller starring her and ex-beau Ben Affleck — de Armas is ready to showcase her Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming "Blonde."

Telling Entertainment Weekly the role was "the most beautiful thing I've ever done," de Armas finished the film in 2019. "It was the most intense work I've ever done," she said, adding that preparation involved a year of extensive research, including "accent... reading material, and talking to [director] Andrew Dominik for months." Also starring Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson, early reports of the film make it seem like it will be an audience-shocker, for sure. For instance, The Guardian confirmed a rape scene and speculated on the existence of a widely rumored "bloody menstrual cunnilingus" scene. Rated NC-17, "Blonde" is based on author Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel of the same name. Having seen an early cut of the film, Oates called it "startling, brilliant, very disturbing and perhaps most surprisingly an utterly 'feminist' interpretation."

With the public's interest piqued, director Andrew Dominik recently revealed why the de Armas vehicle is sure to stir up some controversy.