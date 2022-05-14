The Tragic Death Of Rapper Lil Keed

Fans are mourning the tragic death of Lil Keed, a rapper who was part of Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records label. Lil Keed was the stage name of Raqhid Jevon Render was only 24 years old. Lil Gotit shared the rapper's death on Instagram on May 13. The rapper wrote an emotional caption: "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy." Variety confirmed Render's death with his record label on May 14, reporting there were no other details about the rapper's cause of death.

According to NPR, Keed grew up in the same Atlanta neighborhood as rapper Young Thug, who was a mentor to the up-and-coming musician. In a 2020 Complex interview, Lil Keed talked about how his life changes impacted his music. The rapper said, "I was talking about stuff like typical rappers: shooting, killing, just saying s**t because that's what everybody wanted to hear." He continued, Now that I done grew from all that and I done moved myself out of that situation, I'm letting folks know why I was so trapped on Cleveland ... I just had to move myself out of the situation to better myself and my family." And with the talented rapper's untimely death, the social media reactions are equally heartbreaking.