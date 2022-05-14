The Tragic Death Of Rapper Lil Keed
Fans are mourning the tragic death of Lil Keed, a rapper who was part of Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records label. Lil Keed was the stage name of Raqhid Jevon Render was only 24 years old. Lil Gotit shared the rapper's death on Instagram on May 13. The rapper wrote an emotional caption: "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy." Variety confirmed Render's death with his record label on May 14, reporting there were no other details about the rapper's cause of death.
According to NPR, Keed grew up in the same Atlanta neighborhood as rapper Young Thug, who was a mentor to the up-and-coming musician. In a 2020 Complex interview, Lil Keed talked about how his life changes impacted his music. The rapper said, "I was talking about stuff like typical rappers: shooting, killing, just saying s**t because that's what everybody wanted to hear." He continued, Now that I done grew from all that and I done moved myself out of that situation, I'm letting folks know why I was so trapped on Cleveland ... I just had to move myself out of the situation to better myself and my family." And with the talented rapper's untimely death, the social media reactions are equally heartbreaking.
Tributes to rapper Lil Keed began pouring in on social media
Tributes to Lil Keed from fans, friends, and family are pouring in on social media. According to Variety, the rapper is survived by his girlfriend Quana Bandz and their three-year-old Naychur. Bandz shared her grief in a long post on social media that indicated she was pregnant. Bandz shared a heart-wrenching video of the couple on Instagram, captioning: "I can't breathe right sleep right nothing I don't even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can't take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ?" She also somberly recalled telling Keed "the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone [lose] my mind."
DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia was shocked to learn of Keed's death, tweeting: "Me & lil bro just recorded!! We did one for his new album but before he left the studio he dropped a quick verse and said 'Thats for u Paul' ... Then walked out." Our Generation Music tweeted: "We just spoke with him last year. One of the most inspiring individuals we've had on. Long live Keed." But one tweet seemed to sum up the grief for the rapper: "Rest in Peace to #LilKeed ... So sad to see a young man lose his life before getting to fully live it." Our thoughts are with Keed's family and friends after this tragic loss.