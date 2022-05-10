Young Thug Was Just Arrested And Charged With A Serious Crime

"Proud of You" rapper Young Thug was arrested on May 9 at his posh residence in Atlanta, Georgia on gang-related charges including conspiracy to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law, as reported by the New York Times. His arrest was confirmed by a spokesperson for Fulton County's district attorney, Fani T. Willis.

Thug's arrest comes off the heels of District Attorney Willis' crackdown on street gangs and violent crime. "I'm going to ask the next mayor to make it mandatory that evidence about gangs are taken, so that we can prosecute those crimes correctly and get that element off of our streets," Willis said while speaking to lawmakers in November 2021, per 11 Alive. "If we are able to combat gang violence, we are going to be able to see crime decrease dramatically."

It should be noted, however, that Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, swiftly denied all charges. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever," Steel told Page Six. "We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared." Furthermore, Steel told the New York Times that "Mr. Williams came from an incredible horrible upbringing, and he has conducted himself throughout his life in a way that is just to marvel at." He added, "He's committed no crime whatsoever. The indictment is baseless to include him."