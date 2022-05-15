Twitter Has Something To Say About Sean Diddy Combs 'Uncanceling' Travis Scott And Morgan Wallen

Sean "Diddy" Combs has caused some major Twitter feels by diving into the cancel culture wars at the Billboard Music Awards. The music legend is the host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and he's made it no secret that he supports the decision to invite Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen to perform. Diddy told Billboard (via TMZ), "As a music family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life." Combs added, "So one of the things I'm doing directly is uncanceling the canceled. That's breaking news because people haven't been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop."

Morgan Wallen was banned from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after a controversial video of the singer released in February 2021 landed Wallen in hot water with fans and the industry. During a night out in Nashville, the NSFW video shows the country music star saying several expletives and dropping the N-word. After the video went public, the singer apologized, but damage was done. Travis Scott, on the other hand, was "canceled" after a 2021 Houston concert turned into a mass casualty event. Nine people at Scott's Astroworld event died, per Us Weekly. Then details came out about Scott's past concerts, as BET reported the rapper had a history of "inciting chaos" with audiences at two other concerts. But what did Twitter have to say about Diddy "uncanceling" Wallen and Scott?