Twitter Has Something To Say About Sean Diddy Combs 'Uncanceling' Travis Scott And Morgan Wallen
Sean "Diddy" Combs has caused some major Twitter feels by diving into the cancel culture wars at the Billboard Music Awards. The music legend is the host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and he's made it no secret that he supports the decision to invite Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen to perform. Diddy told Billboard (via TMZ), "As a music family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life." Combs added, "So one of the things I'm doing directly is uncanceling the canceled. That's breaking news because people haven't been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop."
Morgan Wallen was banned from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after a controversial video of the singer released in February 2021 landed Wallen in hot water with fans and the industry. During a night out in Nashville, the NSFW video shows the country music star saying several expletives and dropping the N-word. After the video went public, the singer apologized, but damage was done. Travis Scott, on the other hand, was "canceled" after a 2021 Houston concert turned into a mass casualty event. Nine people at Scott's Astroworld event died, per Us Weekly. Then details came out about Scott's past concerts, as BET reported the rapper had a history of "inciting chaos" with audiences at two other concerts. But what did Twitter have to say about Diddy "uncanceling" Wallen and Scott?
Twitter lashes out against Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen
Five minutes into the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Sean "Diddy" Combs sparked controversy. Diddy hyped Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott by proclaiming: "I'm uncanceling the canceled." The court of Twitter had many feelings about Diddy's declaration — some snarky, some serious. One Twitter user quipped, "I wish the media would cancel Diddy." Another tweeted, "How big of him to be a follower and try to ride the wave lol where was he before smhhhhhh." Ouch.
One Twitter user mentioned the Buffalo tragedy by tweeting, "if billboard actually condemned what happened in buffalo they wouldn't let morgan wallen perform tonight because he upholds white supremacy." Another tweeted, "@Diddy Sean, how do you feel about sharing billing for the Billboard Awards with that racist, @MorganWallen?!?" One user seemed to sum up the feelings of many by tweeting, "Thanks to Diddy all his friends he demanded take part in the show & honestly the worst performances off ALL-TIME! Diddy thinks he has authority to 'Uncancel' well it's time to cancel #Diddy & #Billboard #BBMAs #BBMAs2022."