Why Morgan Wallen's Billboard Awards Win Is Causing Such A Stir

Morgan Wallen won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May, despite being at the center of a controversy that sent shockwaves through the music industry (more on this later). The country crooner took home multiple wins (via The Daily Beast), including one for Top Country Artist, another for Top Country Male Artist, and the last for Top Country Album for his work on his sophomore album, "Dangerous: The Double Album."

There's no doubt that the country singer is one of the hottest new artists on the scene, but his career has already been plagued by plenty of controversy. The first instance came in October 2020 amid the COVID- 19 pandemic. According to NPR, "Saturday Night Light" pulled Wallen's invitation to the show after a video surfaced that showed him in a crowded bar without a facial covering or mask.

In a video that he has since deleted from his Instagram page, Wallen shared the news with fans. "I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play," he told his followers at the time. "I respect the show's decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this." The following month, he made his "SNL" debut and poked fun at the gaff with Jason Bateman (via Entertainment Weekly).

However, Wallen's most recent controversy is no laughing matter. Keep scrolling for more deets on his ban from the Billboard Music Awards.