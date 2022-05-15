Chris Rock Surprisingly Takes A Harsh Swipe At Amber Heard

Chris Rock and Amber Heard have been making headlines in 2022 — but for two totally different reasons. For Rock, he got the surprise of his life when Will Smith decided to walk up the stage at the 2022 Oscars and slap the comedian across the face after a joke he made about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith went wrong. Heard's been in the new thanks to the disturbing, yet bizarre details made public about her marriage to Johnny Depp.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is suing his ex-wife in a $50 million defamation case over a Washington Post article she wrote that detailed her experience with sexual violence. While Rock has not commented about his ordeal with Smith and the slap that reverberated around the world, Heard's testimony in the courtroom has certainly raised a few eyebrows. Recalling a moment in which she apparently made fun of one of Depp's tattoos, Heard said that her then-husband slapped her across the face twice. "I knew that I had to leave him, and that's what broke my heart," Heard said, according to People.

And while fans would have to be hard pressed to find a connection between Rock and Heard, the comedian apparently had a few things to say about her during his comedy show in London.