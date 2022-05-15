Chris Rock Surprisingly Takes A Harsh Swipe At Amber Heard
Chris Rock and Amber Heard have been making headlines in 2022 — but for two totally different reasons. For Rock, he got the surprise of his life when Will Smith decided to walk up the stage at the 2022 Oscars and slap the comedian across the face after a joke he made about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith went wrong. Heard's been in the new thanks to the disturbing, yet bizarre details made public about her marriage to Johnny Depp.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is suing his ex-wife in a $50 million defamation case over a Washington Post article she wrote that detailed her experience with sexual violence. While Rock has not commented about his ordeal with Smith and the slap that reverberated around the world, Heard's testimony in the courtroom has certainly raised a few eyebrows. Recalling a moment in which she apparently made fun of one of Depp's tattoos, Heard said that her then-husband slapped her across the face twice. "I knew that I had to leave him, and that's what broke my heart," Heard said, according to People.
And while fans would have to be hard pressed to find a connection between Rock and Heard, the comedian apparently had a few things to say about her during his comedy show in London.
Chris Rock didn't hold back his thoughts on Amber Heard
According to the Daily Mail, Chris Rock certainly did not hold back when he verbally sliced and diced Amber Heard during his stand-up routine in London. During his set, Rock began by saying, "Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard." If that weren't enough, he also brought up the allegation that Heard supposedly defecated in the bed she shared with Johnny Depp during their marriage. He said, "What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She's fine, but she's not s****ing fine. She s*** in his bed! Once you s*** in someone's bed, you just guilty of everything. What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that."
Heard reportedly admitted that the poop controversy was a practical joke gone terribly wrong and, as a result, ultimately destroyed her marriage. But before Rock made fun of her, it was Depp who allegedly called his ex-wife "Amber Turd" and even "Amber in the Dumps" because of the incident. Who knew there were so many comedians in Hollywood, right?