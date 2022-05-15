Wanda Sykes Reveals The Emotional Reason Why She Still Can't Talk About The Will Smith Slap

While the controversy surrounding Will Smith's decision to slap Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars has seemingly died down, there are still people who are talking about it — or can't talk about it, for that matter. Even though Rock himself said the only way he'll ever talk about the slap is if he gets paid, some celebrities such as Amy Schumer have admitted that they were left traumatized. She wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram, "I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed." Meanwhile, Smith's former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Tatyana Ali also weighed in on the slap, tweeting, "I don't know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I've seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him."

Now, Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the Oscars that night, says that she still can't talk about the slap. And that's not because she doesn't have the right words or the best-executed joke, but rather it's because of a more personal reason.