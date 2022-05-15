Johnny Depp's Close Friend Offers Her Unfiltered Feelings About Amber Heard

In case you've been living under a rock, Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she published in 2018 in The Washington Post, where she opened up about being a victim of sexual violence. The "Justice League" actor didn't refer to her ex-husband by name in the essay. However, Depp said her claims damaged his reputation and career nonetheless.

Much disturbing information has emerged about Depp and Heard's marriage since he filed the defamation lawsuit for $50 million. (She countersued for $100 million.) According to CNN, during her marriage to Depp, Heard accused him of being physically abusive. The Depp-Heard trial has been streamed on CourtTV, with Depp making his case first, then the "Aquaman" actor offering her side of things. Heard's tearful testimony on the stand was brutal, and since Depp's ex had the last public word, some of the members of Team Johnny felt like they needed to weigh in. No matter the reason, one of the actor's close friends spilled the tea to Page Six.