Johnny Depp's Close Friend Offers Her Unfiltered Feelings About Amber Heard
In case you've been living under a rock, Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she published in 2018 in The Washington Post, where she opened up about being a victim of sexual violence. The "Justice League" actor didn't refer to her ex-husband by name in the essay. However, Depp said her claims damaged his reputation and career nonetheless.
Much disturbing information has emerged about Depp and Heard's marriage since he filed the defamation lawsuit for $50 million. (She countersued for $100 million.) According to CNN, during her marriage to Depp, Heard accused him of being physically abusive. The Depp-Heard trial has been streamed on CourtTV, with Depp making his case first, then the "Aquaman" actor offering her side of things. Heard's tearful testimony on the stand was brutal, and since Depp's ex had the last public word, some of the members of Team Johnny felt like they needed to weigh in. No matter the reason, one of the actor's close friends spilled the tea to Page Six.
Johnny Depp's friend called Amber Heard a 'sociopathic show pony'
A close friend of Johnny Depp's called Amber Heard "a sociopathic show pony" who wants to destroy him. Gina Deuters, the wife of Stephen Deuters, Depp's business partner and personal assistant, was front and center during the actor's 15-month marriage to Heard. Depp's friend told Page Six that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's the one who's suffering and says that Heard thrives on drama. Gina revealed to Page Six, "I think there is a part of Amber that [believes] fighting is passion. It means there's sparks, fireworks [in the relationship]. [Amber] is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She is quite entitled, and I think she made big demands in their divorce." Gina snarked that Depp's marriage to Heard was "less of a relationship and more of an Amber invasion."
But the Page Six confession by Depp's friend needs some context. Gina was dismissed from the court after she testified and the judge instructed the jury to disregard her testimony. The Independent reported that Gina's courtroom appearance contradicted some unfavorable testimony against Depp. She had to admit to the judge that she watched the trial on the internet. It looks like things are only going to get messier before the trial concludes.