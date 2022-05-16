The Devastating Way Ashley And Wynonna Judd Described Their Late Mother Has Everyone In Tears
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Losing a mother is never easy. Family and friends are still mourning the tragic death of Naomi Judd, the beloved country singer and songwriter, who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, per "Good Morning America." Her daughter, Ashley Judd, sat down for a heartbreaking interview with Diane Sawyer where she discussed Naomi's ongoing mental health struggles.
"I think that I would start with — my mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish," Ashely told Sawyer. "And that she was walked home." Ashely also revealed that the "Girls Night Out" singer would sometimes have trouble getting up from the couch because she'd fallen into a depression. "When we're talking about mental illness, it's very important and — to be clear, and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease," she added. "It's very real — and it's enough to — it lies."
Naomi was known as the iconic country singer who soared to the top of the charts in the 1980s alongside her daughter Wynonna Judd, per the Associated Press. Together, they were called The Judds and for nearly three decades, the musical duo not only created a legacy that will live on forever, but they also managed to snag 14 No. 1 songs, release six studio albums, win five Grammys, and so much more. While Ashely and Wynonna are still grieving Naomi's untimely passing, they are making sure she is still remembered and loved.
Ashley and Wynonna Judd honored their mom
Ashley and Wynonna Judd held a Nashville memorial where some of the biggest stars came together to pay tribute to Naomi Judd, per the Daily Mail. Ashley opened the night with touching words demonstrating her gratitude for everyone in attendance. "Thank you for being in community and fellowship with us," she said. "Tonight, we are remembering an icon and a legend who left country music better than she found it."
Wynonna hit the stage shortly thereafter to perform "River of Time," a classic song written by Naomi. Artists like Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, EmmyLou Harris with Allison Russell, Brad Paisley and The Gaithers also helped perform some of The Judds' greatest hits. "I can't put into words how devastated I am," Wynonna shared onstage at the memorial. "I miss her so much." With tears in her eyes, Wynonna also announced she plans to "honor" her mother Naomi by going on tour, as The Judds were slated to do before she died. "The show must go on."
Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, and Bette Midler all made touching video appearances throughout the night as they remembered their dear friend, per CNN. Naomi will forever be known as the legendary country singer who won over the hearts of millions of people across the globe. According to Variety, the singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville the day after her death.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).