The Devastating Way Ashley And Wynonna Judd Described Their Late Mother Has Everyone In Tears

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Losing a mother is never easy. Family and friends are still mourning the tragic death of Naomi Judd, the beloved country singer and songwriter, who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, per "Good Morning America." Her daughter, Ashley Judd, sat down for a heartbreaking interview with Diane Sawyer where she discussed Naomi's ongoing mental health struggles.

"I think that I would start with — my mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish," Ashely told Sawyer. "And that she was walked home." Ashely also revealed that the "Girls Night Out" singer would sometimes have trouble getting up from the couch because she'd fallen into a depression. "When we're talking about mental illness, it's very important and — to be clear, and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease," she added. "It's very real — and it's enough to — it lies."

Naomi was known as the iconic country singer who soared to the top of the charts in the 1980s alongside her daughter Wynonna Judd, per the Associated Press. Together, they were called The Judds and for nearly three decades, the musical duo not only created a legacy that will live on forever, but they also managed to snag 14 No. 1 songs, release six studio albums, win five Grammys, and so much more. While Ashely and Wynonna are still grieving Naomi's untimely passing, they are making sure she is still remembered and loved.