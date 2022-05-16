Southern Charm's Season 8 Trailer Drops A Major Bombshell On Fans

"Southern Charm" Season 8 saw the return of a host of fan favorites, including original cast members such as Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis. Plus, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, and more came back to document their lives in South Carolina. Despite all those fan favorites reprising their roles, it was the announcement of the return of Naomie Olindo that caught the attention of viewers. Back in 2020, Olindo and Chelsea Meissner decided to step away from the Bravo series after feeling it had become too toxic. "Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way," an insider told People at the time.

A major source of drama for Olindo while she was originally on "Southern Charm" was her relationship with then-boyfriend Craig Conover. The pair had a well-documented break up which left Olindo with regrets. "I wish I had been nicer to him because Craig is such a nice person," she told The Daily Dish in 2018. "I wish I hadn't been such a b***h, but oh well," the reality star added.

After breaking up with Conover, Olindo started dating anesthesiologist Metul Shah in 2018. They were together for over three years, but called it quits in the summer of 2021 only weeks after moving in together in New York, per People. That led Olindo back to Charleston to rejoin the show and drop a major revelation on viewers right off the bat.