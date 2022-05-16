Southern Charm's Season 8 Trailer Drops A Major Bombshell On Fans
"Southern Charm" Season 8 saw the return of a host of fan favorites, including original cast members such as Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis. Plus, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, and more came back to document their lives in South Carolina. Despite all those fan favorites reprising their roles, it was the announcement of the return of Naomie Olindo that caught the attention of viewers. Back in 2020, Olindo and Chelsea Meissner decided to step away from the Bravo series after feeling it had become too toxic. "Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way," an insider told People at the time.
A major source of drama for Olindo while she was originally on "Southern Charm" was her relationship with then-boyfriend Craig Conover. The pair had a well-documented break up which left Olindo with regrets. "I wish I had been nicer to him because Craig is such a nice person," she told The Daily Dish in 2018. "I wish I hadn't been such a b***h, but oh well," the reality star added.
After breaking up with Conover, Olindo started dating anesthesiologist Metul Shah in 2018. They were together for over three years, but called it quits in the summer of 2021 only weeks after moving in together in New York, per People. That led Olindo back to Charleston to rejoin the show and drop a major revelation on viewers right off the bat.
Naomie Olindo's brief tryst
Not only did Naomie Olindo head back to South Carolina after leaving New York, but she fell back into a familiar routine. As revealed in the trailer for "Southern Charm" Season 8, she and ex-boyfriend Craig Conover had a brief tryst which only added more drama to the dynamic between the former couple. "I feel like you're awkward around me a little bit," Olindo says to Conover in a clip from the sneak-peek trailer. He explains why the situation is uncomfortable. "We're not just exes, we hooked up recently," Conover replies to Olindo.
To further complicate the relationship between the ex-couple, Conover had since become official with Paige DeSorbo from "Summer House" fame. In the clip, DeSorbo makes her feelings known to her boyfriend. "I think that hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate," she said about him spending time with Olindo. Apparently, the fling between Olindo and Conover happened before he was exclusive with the "Summer House" star, per ET.
Conover did not only open up about hooking up again with his ex-girlfriend; he wrote about their break-up in his book, "Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing." In an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly, Conover mentioned how filming the hit Bravo show contributed to their relationship woes. "Like I said earlier, you can't just clam up or walk away with the cameras rolling," he wrote. "You have to say something, and this is usually a gut response to whatever drama is going on."