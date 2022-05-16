Melania Trump Comments About Living In The White House Might Not Be What You'd Expect

Former first lady Melania Trump went on "Fox & Friends" for a sit-down interview (a newsworthy moment in itself for the seemingly camera-shy ex-model), and addressed the possibility of a White House return head-on. Contrary to popular belief, she told host Pete Hegseth that she actually liked living there. "I like Washington, D.C. I know it operates completely different than any other city, but I really like it there and I enjoyed living in the White House," she said. She further added, "I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while. I understood it is the people's house. It was a privilege to live there."

Interestingly enough, when Hegseth questioned a potential return for her in the future, Trump responded, "Never say never." This runs in direct contradiction with what people believed her stance on living in the White House was. In fact, in January 2021, a source close to Melania revealed that she was "not sad to be leaving" after husband and former President Donald Trump's ousting from office.

So sure, you may be saying to yourself, Melania never gave any indication to the public that she liked the White House. And sure, nowhere in any of those many tell-alls or leaked audio recordings did it seem that she took any pleasure in taking care of the historic building. But hey, we'll just take her at her word on this one.