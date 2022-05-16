Heidi Klum's Daughter Turns Heads In One Of Her Famous Mom's Old Outfits

Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, has been turning heads since her own modeling career gained some serious traction. Landing her first solo magazine cover for April 2021's Glamour Germany, Leni's appearance also marked the publication's 20th anniversary, when Heidi was its first cover star (per Us Weekly). Before that, Leni's first cover appearance was right next to Heidi in the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany. Leni gushed on Instagram at the time that she was "so excited for [her] first cover," adding, "Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum."

It's clear Heidi is one proud mama bear. In February 2021, Heidi told People that it had been "mind-blowing" to watch her daughter open that year's Berlin Fashion Week. Telling the outlet that Leni has "been wanting to model for quite some time," Heidi shared just how un-camera-shy her daughter is. "She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face," Heidi said. The "America's Got Talent" judge also recently showcased their individual April Harper's Bazaar Germany covers on her Instagram, writing on Leni's, "Du hast die wunderschönen blauen Augen von meiner Mutter" (which, per Google Translate, means: "You have my mother's beautiful blue eyes" in German.)

Just when you thought Heidi couldn't be more supportive of her daughter's endeavors, Leni posted social media proof as to why it pays to have a supermodel mom.