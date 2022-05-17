Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Hit With A Serious Prison Sentence
Four years after rapper Mac Miller died from a fentanyl overdose, another one of the three dealers involved in selling him the drugs is facing big consequences.
It was just in April when Ryan Reavis, who functioned as the runner in the deal, received a final sentence of 10 years and 11 months in prison, per Rolling Stone. Reavis told the court that he never knew that the pills he sold another dealer, Cameron James Pettit, who then dealt with Miller, contained fentanyl. Before receiving his sentence, he also showed remorse, saying that he will "never truly get over" what had happened. "I know that whatever happens today, I'm the lucky one because my family is here and I'm here and I'll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am," he said. "My perspective has changed. My heart has changed."
Now, a month after Reavis' sentencing, another supplier, Stephen Andrew Walter, was on the receiving end of an even graver ruling.
Mac Miller's supplier sentenced to prison time
On Monday, May 16, Stephen Andrew Walter, the man found ultimately responsible for supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison. Per the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Walter tasked Ryan Reavis to distribute the pills to Cameron Pettit, who then sold them to Miller.
Walter had initially entered a plea agreement of 17 years, but U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright thought it was "too lenient" after finding out that he continued to distribute the controversial pills until he was arrested in 2019. His sentence was instead extended to 17 and a half years, with five years of "supervised release." The 49-year-old also told the court that he was never informed that the drugs would be sold to Miller and that he thought that Pettit would use them for personal use. Like Reavis, Walter expressed remorse. "I'm not that type of person who wants to hurt anybody. That's not me," he said. "I'm still taking responsibility for everything that happened, but [Pettit] never told me it was for another person. He was experienced is using those pills. I thought it was for him — for personal use."
Meanwhile, Pettit is yet to receive any kind of sentencing. He was brought into custody in 2019, per CBS News, but his case remains pending as of this writing.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).