Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Hit With A Serious Prison Sentence

On Monday, May 16, Stephen Andrew Walter, the man found ultimately responsible for supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison. Per the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Walter tasked Ryan Reavis to distribute the pills to Cameron Pettit, who then sold them to Miller.

Walter had initially entered a plea agreement of 17 years, but U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright thought it was "too lenient" after finding out that he continued to distribute the controversial pills until he was arrested in 2019. His sentence was instead extended to 17 and a half years, with five years of "supervised release." The 49-year-old also told the court that he was never informed that the drugs would be sold to Miller and that he thought that Pettit would use them for personal use. Like Reavis, Walter expressed remorse. "I'm not that type of person who wants to hurt anybody. That's not me," he said. "I'm still taking responsibility for everything that happened, but [Pettit] never told me it was for another person. He was experienced is using those pills. I thought it was for him — for personal use."

Meanwhile, Pettit is yet to receive any kind of sentencing. He was brought into custody in 2019, per CBS News, but his case remains pending as of this writing.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).