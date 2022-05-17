Moriah Plath Reveals The Emotional Fallout From Her Startling Breakup

Breakups are never easy and not even being a reality star is enough to take the pain away. In a confessional clip from Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Moriah Plath confirmed her breakup with Max Kallschmidt, while admitting that the split has taken a toll on her. "So, a couple weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake," Plath revealed. "I'm not going to go into details. Since then, I have been in a dark place."

Speaking further, the singer opened up about having dreams of forever with Kallschmidt and knowing it would never happen made it hurt the more. "It made me feel worthless for sure," Plath added. It made me feel like I had poured everything that I had of my heart to be treated like I could just be traded for anything." Though she mentioned a "mistake" on Kallschmidt's part, Plath did not tell fans what it was. "I'm scared to share what happened with anybody because if I say it out loud, it becomes real."

Though their love story seems to be over, this is, in fact, not the first time Plath and Kallschmidt have called it quits. In 2020, the pair broke up for two months, with Kallschmidt noting that he felt they were incompatible. However, they eventually got back together. This leaves one hoping that maybe — just maybe — there's still hope for this young couple yet!