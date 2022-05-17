Moriah Plath Reveals The Emotional Fallout From Her Startling Breakup
When Moriah Plath and her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt debuted their relationship on Season 2 of "Welcome to Plathville," fans instantly took to the couple. Per ScreenRant, Kallschmidt owns a marketing agency and also doubles as a college student at the Tallahassee Community College where he's pursuing a degree in building construction management. Seeing that Plath is also a fast rising singer and reality star, it wouldn't be farfetched to conclude that they were doing well for themselves. Young, happy, and seemingly in love, there were many things to love about Plath and Kallschmidt who sure knew how to tug our heartstrings.
Things, however, seemed to take a turn when, in 2021, fans started speculating that Plath and Kallschmidt were over based on the fact that they were no longer posting about each other as much on social media. "Alright, I need to know... did Max and Moriah break up?," a fan tweeted back in December 2021. Though neither party initially confirmed the rumors, it was apparently not far from the truth. Plath and Kallschmidt are officially over, and now Plath's opening up about the emotional fallout after the split.
Moriah Plath felt 'worthless' after her breakup
"Once I say it out loud, it becomes real." 😔 An all new season of #WelcomeToPlathville premieres TOMORROW at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/TQi14dgezw— TLC Network (@TLC) May 16, 2022
Breakups are never easy and not even being a reality star is enough to take the pain away. In a confessional clip from Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Moriah Plath confirmed her breakup with Max Kallschmidt, while admitting that the split has taken a toll on her. "So, a couple weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake," Plath revealed. "I'm not going to go into details. Since then, I have been in a dark place."
Speaking further, the singer opened up about having dreams of forever with Kallschmidt and knowing it would never happen made it hurt the more. "It made me feel worthless for sure," Plath added. It made me feel like I had poured everything that I had of my heart to be treated like I could just be traded for anything." Though she mentioned a "mistake" on Kallschmidt's part, Plath did not tell fans what it was. "I'm scared to share what happened with anybody because if I say it out loud, it becomes real."
Though their love story seems to be over, this is, in fact, not the first time Plath and Kallschmidt have called it quits. In 2020, the pair broke up for two months, with Kallschmidt noting that he felt they were incompatible. However, they eventually got back together. This leaves one hoping that maybe — just maybe — there's still hope for this young couple yet!