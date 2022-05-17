Sam Asghari Reveals Major Plans With Britney Spears After Devastating Loss

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. The pop superstar and her model-actor fiancé often post their life together on social media. On April 11, Spears shared major news with her 41.2 million followers. The singer shared an image of a pink cup and saucer between flowers. In one of her signature diary-style Instagram captions, Spears described what she first thought was a little weight gain after a luxurious Maui vacation. "I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby ... 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant," she told fans.

The "Stronger" singer shared a few other photos in the days after her big announcement, including a throwback pregnancy photo from when she was carrying one of her sons. Sadly, on May 15, Spears and Asghari took to Instagram in a joint post to give their supporters a tragic update. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they said in the caption. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news," they added. They expressed gratitude for their fans' support and requested privacy. The announcement also made it clear they'll continue their pregnancy journey.

Asghari is now sharing how he and Spears are moving forward after this difficult development.