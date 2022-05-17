Why Fans Are Coming Out In Support Of Lily-Rose Depp Amid Her Father's Trial

For the most part, Lily-Rose Depp has managed to separate her personal life from her professional life over the course of her career. While many fans have been interested in Johnny Depp's relationship with his daughter Lily-Rose amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, it's been revealed that Lily-Rose skipped their wedding back in 2015. That wasn't because she had something else scheduled that day, but because she apparently wasn't in the mood to celebrate her new stepmom.

While testifying during the defamation trial, Johnny told the court (per People), "My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons." However, the first time that Heard alleged that Johnny had physically abused her back in 2016, Lily-Rose was one of the first in his family to stand up for her father. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote (per Variety), "My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know. He's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same."

And while Lily-Rose did speak up for her father then, a lot of critics are surprised that she hasn't said anything publicly during her father's legal battle with Heard now. This has also prompted a lot of Lily-Rose's fans to rally behind her for this reason, too.