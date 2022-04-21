Why Lily-Rose Depp Skipped Johnny Depp's Wedding To Amber Heard
It turns out Lily-Rose Depp was not a big fan of her father Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Johnny and Heard are currently embroiled in a defamation trial following the publishing of a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece written by the "Aquaman" star, in which she insinuated that she is a "public figure representing domestic abuse." While she didn't explicitly mention Johnny, his legal team maintains that the piece had a "clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser" and that the accusations "are part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career," per BBC.
During his testimony, Johnny claimed it was he who was on the receiving end of domestic abuse. He recalled an incident where Heard threw liquor bottles at him when he asked her to sign a postnuptial agreement. "I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been," he confessed at the hearing, per CBS News. He also admitted that some of his family members have a severed relationship with Heard, including his daughter, Lily-Rose.
Lily-Rose Depp was not on good terms with Amber Heard
It looks like there's little truth to previous reports that Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, was close to ex-wife Amber Heard. In his testimony, Johnny revealed that, during his intimate wedding with Heard in February 2015, Lily-Rose was not in attendance. Apparently, it was because the two didn't have a great relationship.
"My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," he said, according to People. This was the complete opposite of what Heard said in the past about her bond with Johnny's children. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2015, Heard said being a stepmother to Lily-Rose and Jack was "an honor and the greatest, most surprising gift I have ever received in my life ... I feel new flavors that I didn't know existed. New colors that I didn't know existed have been added to my life. I'm so happy."
It's hard to say who's telling the truth, but when Heard first accused Johnny of abuse, Lily-Rose did not hesitate to defend her father. "My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Variety. "He's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same."