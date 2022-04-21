Why Lily-Rose Depp Skipped Johnny Depp's Wedding To Amber Heard

It turns out Lily-Rose Depp was not a big fan of her father Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny and Heard are currently embroiled in a defamation trial following the publishing of a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece written by the "Aquaman" star, in which she insinuated that she is a "public figure representing domestic abuse." While she didn't explicitly mention Johnny, his legal team maintains that the piece had a "clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser" and that the accusations "are part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career," per BBC.

During his testimony, Johnny claimed it was he who was on the receiving end of domestic abuse. He recalled an incident where Heard threw liquor bottles at him when he asked her to sign a postnuptial agreement. "I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been," he confessed at the hearing, per CBS News. He also admitted that some of his family members have a severed relationship with Heard, including his daughter, Lily-Rose.