Sean Paul Reveals What Really Happened Between Him And Beyonce

Sean Paul told the Daily Beast that he never did hook up with Beyonce, though he wished he did because she's beautiful — which, same. At the time the rumors started, Beyonce was with Jay-Z and it was starting to cause some problems. "We had to have a speak about it," Paul said. He pins the moment the whispers got started to a performance in L.A., when he had some technical difficulties on stage. "Strange things started to happen at the performances, which was weird," he said. Apparently, his mic wasn't turned on when the two were performing "Baby Boy," which raised suspicions.

Things got worse when he had more mysterious audio issues on stage during a performance in Scotland. "That's when we had the talk, because the rumors got really crazy," Paul said, explaining that after the second audio mishap, Beyonce confronted him about the rumors, saying that they were potentially damaging to her career. Paul says he told her, "So, listen: I met Jay before you, and we was friends, so me and him should talk. If he feels a way about that, then we should talk, because it's not coming from me." Paul then claimed that he was disinvited from her VMA performance, which effectively ended the relationship.

Even if it ended badly, in a 2020 interview with MTV News, Paul still named "Baby Boy" with Beyonce as one of his top three collaborations — after Rihanna and Busta Rhymes.