The Least Popular Beyonce Song Might Surprise You

Beyoncé — that's it, that's the sentence. The Houston-born singer became a megastar before our eyes. Her career began as a member of Destiny's Child (formerly known as Girls Tyme). As a member of one of the most famous girl groups of the '90s, Bey earned her first Grammy award for the group's smash hit, "Say My Name."

After achieving fame with Destiny's Child, Beyoncé embarked on a solo career that has retrospectively changed her life. Fast forward to 2021, the singer-slash-mom of three has accomplished both her personal and career goals. Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys won by a female artist when she won her 28th award in March 2021. Per NPR, she is tied with legendary record producer Quincy Jones for most wins by any performer.

The numbers and the accolades speak for themselves when it comes to Beyoncé's vocal abilities. Some might say Beyoncé doesn't have one bad song, but there are a few who may disagree. Nicki Swift surveyed 579 respondents who voted on their least favorite Beyoncé song. These results may (or may not) surprise you.