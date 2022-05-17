Why Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion Just Threw Shade At Cara Delevingne

After the Billboard Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture she took with Doja Cat on Instagram. The problem? Cara Delevingne was between them in the original photo and edited out. While it's entirely possible that Megan was doing Delevingne a favor, since she wasn't posing for the picture, some fans interpret the post as Megan expressing annoyance for Delevingne's behavior during the event. Twitter had plenty to say, from calling her "annoying" to even comparing her to Ezra Miller, and it's possible that Megan wanted to distance herself after seeing the backlash. She hasn't confirmed or denied if the snub was intentional, and time will tell if the model-rapper pair makes another appearance together.

Whether or not Megan was throwing shade at Delevingne, it's nice that she got to have a moment with a fellow BBMA winner. She and Doja Cat each took home awards, winning for Top Rap Female Artist and Top R&B Female Artist respectively among others.