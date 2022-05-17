Why Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion Just Threw Shade At Cara Delevingne
With Hot Girl Summer on the horizon, some people are already misbehaving. Cara Delevingne has recently made headlines for her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards with Megan Thee Stallion, getting deep into the "Plan B" rapper's personal space and coming off clingy and even cringey. Even before the awards began, she couldn't stop playing with the train of Megan's dress on the red carpet. This isn't the first time Delevingne's conduct has raised eyebrows recently, with an awkward video of her partying with New York City mayor Eric Adams making the rounds last March, not to mention a chaotic clip of her licking Azealia Banks on stage during a performance. Megan and Delevingne were previously seen dancing together at Cardi B's Met Gala afterparty, with Delevingne once again getting in her face.
While Megan hasn't explicitly said anything negative about Delevingne's aggressive friendship-forging, fans have noticed that the affection seems one-sided. In a post from Megan's Instagram after the awards, some have detected a hint of shade towards the British model.
Megan Thee Stallion cropped Cara Delevingne out of a photo
After the Billboard Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture she took with Doja Cat on Instagram. The problem? Cara Delevingne was between them in the original photo and edited out. While it's entirely possible that Megan was doing Delevingne a favor, since she wasn't posing for the picture, some fans interpret the post as Megan expressing annoyance for Delevingne's behavior during the event. Twitter had plenty to say, from calling her "annoying" to even comparing her to Ezra Miller, and it's possible that Megan wanted to distance herself after seeing the backlash. She hasn't confirmed or denied if the snub was intentional, and time will tell if the model-rapper pair makes another appearance together.
Whether or not Megan was throwing shade at Delevingne, it's nice that she got to have a moment with a fellow BBMA winner. She and Doja Cat each took home awards, winning for Top Rap Female Artist and Top R&B Female Artist respectively among others.