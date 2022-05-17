Miley Cyrus' Plane Accident Was Even Scarier Than We Thought

Back in March, a lightning storm came in like a wrecking ball and almost took out "Wrecking Ball" singer Miley Cyrus. The "Midnight Sky" songstress was on a flight to Asunción for a tour stop in Paraguay when an incredible tempest forced her plane to make an emergency landing, per Sky News. At the time, Cyrus posted about her terrifying ordeal on her official Instagram, dedicating the post to her fans. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on March 23. "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

She included in the post a shot of the airplane's hull, burnt and black, after being struck by lightning. She also included a short video taken from inside the plan where flashes of lightning can be seen just off in the distance from the plane. An unknown voice can be heard exclaiming "Oh my God" next to Cyrus.

Now, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" crooner is filling us in on all the terrifying details from that fateful night, and it turns out she was even more petrified than she originally let on.