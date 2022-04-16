Miley Cyrus Seemingly Confirms What We Suspected About Her New Relationship
"Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer Miley Cyrus knows a thing or two about heartbreak. After nearly a decade together, her highly-publicized romance and marriage to "The Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth ended in divorce in 2019. "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she told Howard Stern during an appearance on his radio show in 2020 (via Hollywood Life). The "Wrecking Ball" crooner then had a series of high profile romances: there was "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter, and there was Australian singer Cody Simpson, but they weren't meant to last.
Cyrus's parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, are now experiencing their own bouts of "Achy Breaky Heart," as the couple announced they are divorcing after 30 years of marriage. In court documents filed in Tennessee in early April, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" and that she and Billy Ray haven't lived together in two years as reasons for the split, per TMZ. So while heartbreak seems to follow the Cyrus clan wherever they go, Miley has been getting rather cozy lately with a new love interest, and the latest photographs of them together remove any doubt concerning their relationship status.
Miley and Maxx Morando were photographed sharing a steamy kiss in West Hollywood
While "Hannah Montana" star Miley Cyrus and Liily drummer Maxx Morando have never officially confirmed their relationship status, their latest smoochfest in West Hollywood should remove all doubt. The pair were spotted by the paparazzi displaying extreme PDA on the sidewalk on April 14, per E! News, with the "Midnight Sky" singer wrapping her arms around Morando and planting a cute smacker on his lips. Cyrus and Morando were soooo sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.
This isn't the first time the pair have been spotted together. They were photographed together in November 2021 at the "Gucci Love Parade" event, and then he was spotted backstage at her "Miley's New Years Eve Special" that she co-hosted with Pete Davidson, per People. It was around the time of that TV special that the first photos of the pair playing tonsil hockey first emerged (via the Daily Mail). According to an insider, Cyrus was very intentional with that public kiss. "When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance ... And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she's calling him her boyfriend!" a source close to Cyrus told HollywoodLife.
Next stop is #InstagramOfficial. C'mon guys, do it for the 'gram!