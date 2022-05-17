Jeopardy's Major Spinoff News Raises Questions About Mayim Bialik

Not long after being named one of the tandem hosts of "Jeopardy!" along with Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik caused a little controversy with die-hard fans. While hosting an episode that aired in February, Bialik referred to the opening round of the game show as "Single Jeopardy!" although it had traditionally been simply called "Jeopardy!" Some viewers were thrown into a tizzy over the modification, but "The Big Bang Theory" insisted she was not to blame for the name change. According to Bialik, she was only following orders from producers. "So it's not like Mayim's going rogue! Everything is very carefully monitored," she told Yahoo! Entertainment in March. "There's a thing in my ear, I promise."

Another slight, but notable change the "Big Bang Theory" actor made while hosting was trying out a more vibrant wardrobe. Bialik mentioned how Alex Trebek opted for suits with more muted colors, but she took a different approach. "Whereas I might wear colors sometimes and you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget," she told Entertainment Tonight in April.

More backlash ensued when Ken Jennings tweeted on May 7 that he was taking a break from "Jeopardy!" hosting duties for a while and that Bialik was taking over. That caused a mixed response from viewers, as many voiced their preference for Jennings. "No disrespect, but I can't watch with her hosting," one viewer replied. Not long after, fans were buzzing yet again when "Jeopardy!" made an announcement about a spinoff show.