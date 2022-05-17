Valerie Bertinelli Gets Extremely Candid About How She's Doing Amid Tom Vitale Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli's marriage to Tom Vitale has come to an end. Per People, the two-time Emmy winner filed for divorce on May 12, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their union. Documents obtained by Fox News confirmed that the couple is fully bound by a prenup signed back in December 2010 — only a few months before their wedding.

The ill-fated pair got married in January 2011, with the Food Network star admitting that she was prompted to get married because she wanted more with Vitale. "I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him 'my husband'," she told People in 2011. "I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love."

However, it became obvious that things had gone south between the two when in November 2021, Bertinelli filed for legal separation from her husband. Now, she's opening up about her feelings amidst the entire ordeal.