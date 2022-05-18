Backlash Against Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look Is Heating Up Once Again
It's been weeks since fans saw Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala, but "The Kardashians" star is still getting flack for her vintage ensemble. This year's theme, "Gilded Glamour," saw celebrities attend the star-studded event draped in clothing inspired by New York's Gilded Age of the 19th century. Kardashian, whose Met Gala look wowed fans with a head-to-toe Balenciaga getup in 2021, once again caused a bit of controversy when she revealed that she borrowed Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress for the annual event.
According to Page Six, the process of securing (and fitting into) the 60-year-old garment was easier said than done. The outlet reports that Kardashian was originally unable to fit into the gown and had to lose 16 pounds before Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum would lend her the dress. Following the Met Gala, Kardashian received a ton of backlash for wearing the vintage piece. "It really doesn't look good on her," one social media user commented. Meanwhile, others were quick to suggest that the dress looked better on Monroe and should've stayed in the archive. Just when we thought the controversy had ended, the fallout from Kardashian's Met Gala getup is once again heating up.
Kim Kardashian gets slammed by the original designer
Kim Kardashian made waves when she borrowed the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy for the 2022 Met Gala. Now, the SKIMS founder is being dragged by one of the original designers of the 1962 garment. Bob Mackie, who created the sketch for the famous gown, has slammed the reality star for her vintage ensemble.
"I thought it was a big mistake," Mackie told Entertainment Tonight. "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."
However, Monroe's estate appears to be singing a different tune and has since praised Kardashian for rocking the iconic piece. Nick Woodhouse, President of Authentic Brands Group — the group in charge of the late singer's estate — revealed to TMZ that he believed Monroe would've been "thrilled" to have seen Kardashian bringing the historic look back to life on the red carpet. If Kardashian and Monroe have anything in common, it's keeping people talking!