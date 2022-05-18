Backlash Against Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look Is Heating Up Once Again

It's been weeks since fans saw Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala, but "The Kardashians" star is still getting flack for her vintage ensemble. This year's theme, "Gilded Glamour," saw celebrities attend the star-studded event draped in clothing inspired by New York's Gilded Age of the 19th century. Kardashian, whose Met Gala look wowed fans with a head-to-toe Balenciaga getup in 2021, once again caused a bit of controversy when she revealed that she borrowed Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress for the annual event.

According to Page Six, the process of securing (and fitting into) the 60-year-old garment was easier said than done. The outlet reports that Kardashian was originally unable to fit into the gown and had to lose 16 pounds before Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum would lend her the dress. Following the Met Gala, Kardashian received a ton of backlash for wearing the vintage piece. "It really doesn't look good on her," one social media user commented. Meanwhile, others were quick to suggest that the dress looked better on Monroe and should've stayed in the archive. Just when we thought the controversy had ended, the fallout from Kardashian's Met Gala getup is once again heating up.