Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What Her Relationship With Chris Noth Is Like Now

The following article contains discussion of alleged sexual assault.

The sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth continue to loom over the legacy of "Sex and the City" and spin-off "And Just Like That." One week after the latter premiered on HBO Max on December 9, The Hollywood Reporter reported that two different women accused Noth of assaulting them in the past, with a third stepping forward the next day, per E! News. Although Noth categorically denied the claims, he was dropped by his talent agency immediately, and the future of "And Just Like That" itself seemed a little bleak. A source told Us Weekly at the time that talk of another season had halted amongst people who worked on the show.

"And Just Like That" star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw, was especially shaken, per Us Weekly. As a source told the outlet in late December 2021 that Parker "is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position." According to the insider, Parker saw Bradshaw as a symbol of women supporting women, and was stunned that "under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt."

Although Parker and her co-stars Kristin David and Cynthia Nixon broke their silence on the Noth allegations in a Twitter statement, announcing that they support "the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," Parker recently addressed the scandal directly in a new interview.