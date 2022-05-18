Victoria Beckham Has Bold Words About Shifting Body Norms

Victoria Beckham, known best as Posh in the legendary 90s girl group the Spice Girls, is speaking out about body norms in today's world. In an interview with Grazia, Beckham opened up about the beauty of bodies coming in all shapes and sizes, as well as her personal journey to find happiness while dealing with judgments in the global spotlight. She revealed that she spent some time living in Miami during the pandemic and that the experience really opened her eyes to the new ways women are embracing their bodies.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?" she told the outlet. "They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating."

The former Spice Girl also called wanting to be thin an "old-fashioned attitude." This is not the first time Beckham has been open about body image issues. She previously revealed to British Vogue in 2016 that she struggled as a young adult with her self-image and previously thought of herself as "plump." Now, she's achieving her body goals in safe and healthy ways while inspiring others.